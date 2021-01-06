Wall Street opens lower on prospects of Democrat-controlled Senate

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. flag covers the front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as the likelihood of Democrats gaining control of the Senate sparked fears of increased regulatory scrutiny of technology mega-caps.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.8 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 30362.78. The S&P 500 fell 14.7 points, or 0.39%, to 3712.2 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 152.8 points, or 1.19%, to 12666.15.