US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on renewed trade war fears

July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday as industrial stocks fell on worries of an escalation in trade war after President Donald Trump toughened his stance against China, but gains in Microsoft capped losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.36 points, or 0.09 percent, at the open to 25,041.14.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.06 points, or 0.00 percent, at 2,804.55. The Nasdaq Composite gained 17.78 points, or 0.23 percent, to 7,843.08 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)