FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 20, 2018 / 1:42 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on renewed trade war fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday as industrial stocks fell on worries of an escalation in trade war after President Donald Trump toughened his stance against China, but gains in Microsoft capped losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.36 points, or 0.09 percent, at the open to 25,041.14.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.06 points, or 0.00 percent, at 2,804.55. The Nasdaq Composite gained 17.78 points, or 0.23 percent, to 7,843.08 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.