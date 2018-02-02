FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 2:37 PM / in 3 hours

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on robust U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at the open on Friday due to disappointing earnings reports from blue-chip companies and as robust U.S. jobs data boosted bond yields and bolstered expectations that the pace of interest rates hikes could pick up.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 202.49 points, or 0.77 percent, to 25,984.22. The S&P 500 lost 17.61 points, or 0.62 percent, to 2,804.37. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.92 points, or 0.55 percent, to 7,344.94. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

