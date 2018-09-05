FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 1:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on tariff woes, social media stocks in focus

1 Min Read

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

Sept 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday as investors considered the likelihood of President Donald Trump going through with plans to impose a fresh round of tariffs on Chinese goods right after consultations end on Thursday.

Focus also remained on social media stocks as top Facebook and Twitter executives testify in front of the U.S. Congress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 32.64 points, or 0.13 percent, at the open to 25,919.84.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.13 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,891.59. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.71 points, or 0.22 percent, to 8,073.53 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


