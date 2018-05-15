FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 15, 2018 / 1:39 PM / in an hour

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on trade woes, moderate retail sales data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened lower on Tuesday on concerns over lack of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and investors assessing U.S. retail sales data that showed moderate gains last month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 89.86 points, or 0.36 percent, at the open to 24,809.55.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.54 points, or 0.42 percent, at 2,718.59. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 50.01 points, or 0.67 percent, to 7,361.30 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.