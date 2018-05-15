US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on trade woes, moderate retail sales data

May 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened lower on Tuesday on concerns over lack of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and investors assessing U.S. retail sales data that showed moderate gains last month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 89.86 points, or 0.36 percent, at the open to 24,809.55.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.54 points, or 0.42 percent, at 2,718.59. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 50.01 points, or 0.67 percent, to 7,361.30 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)