Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, led by declines in technology stocks and as the latest round of U.S.-China tariffs took effect.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 38.25 points, or 0.14 percent, at the open to 26,705.25.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.84 points, or 0.27 percent, at 2,921.83. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 47.57 points, or 0.60 percent, to 7,939.38 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)