US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on weak retail sales data

Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, as a surprise drop in retail sales in December suggested a sharp slowdown in economic activity at the end of 2018, overshadowing hopes of a breakthrough in the U.S.-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 82.62 points, or 0.32 percent, at the open to 25,460.65.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.53 points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,743.50. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.13 points, or 0.41 percent, to 7,390.25 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)