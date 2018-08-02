FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 2, 2018 / 1:37 PM / in an hour

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower weighed by tech stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, after technology stocks fell, as fears of a trade war between the United States and China were sparked after President Donald Trump proposed 25 percent tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 77.37 points, or 0.31 percent, at the open to 25,256.45.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 12.88 points, or 0.46 percent, at 2,800.48. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 47.76 points, or 0.62 percent, to 7,659.52 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.