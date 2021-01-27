US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower with earnings underway, eyes on Fed

Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday as investors parsed through earnings reports from companies including Boeing and Microsoft, ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy statement later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43.3 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 30893.78. The S&P 500 fell 12.8 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 3836.83, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 139.5 points, or 1.02%, to 13486.576 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)