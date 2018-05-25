US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens marginally lower on oil slump

May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday following a steep drop in oil prices and disappointing corporate results that soured sentiment at the end of a week dominated by concerns over North Korea and trade tensions with China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.47 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 24,781.29. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.16 points, or 0.15 percent, at 2,723.60. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.23 points, or 0.03 percent, to 7,422.20. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)