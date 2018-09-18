FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 1:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly higher as oil, tech resist tariff woes

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday, buoyed by a rise in oil prices and concessions that analysts said made the latest round of trade tariffs on China less damaging than initially feared.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.09 points, or 0.05 percent, at the open to 26,076.21.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.94 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,890.74. The Nasdaq Composite gained 7.77 points, or 0.10 percent, to 7,903.57 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

