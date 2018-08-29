FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 1:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT- Wall St opens slightly higher as tech stocks gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday, with help from technology stocks, but trade was in focus as investors awaited progress on trade talks between the United States and Canada and eyed next week’s deadline for consultations on fresh China-U.S. tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.51 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 26,082.53. The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.10 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,900.62. The Nasdaq Composite gained 14.30 points, or 0.18 percent, to 8,044.34 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

