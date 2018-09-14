FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2018 / 1:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly higher as trade war fears ease

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Friday, as hopes that the United States and China would start new trade talks calmed investor worries and technology stocks rose.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23.57 points, or 0.09 percent, at the open to 26,169.56.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.20 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,906.38. The Nasdaq Composite gained 12.45 points, or 0.16 percent, to 8,026.16 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

