US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly lower after Fed's hawkish stance
#Market News
September 21, 2017 / 1:34 PM / in a month

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly lower after Fed's hawkish stance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday, even as the Dow managed to hit another record high, a day after the Federal Reserve signaled it could raise interest rates for the third time this year despite low inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.56 points, or 0.05 percent, to 22,402.03. The S&P 500 lost 2.58 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,505.66. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.07 points, or 0.17 percent, to 6,444.98. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

