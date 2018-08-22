FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 22, 2018 / 1:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly lower on Trump legal woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday after President Donald Trump’s political position was threatened by the criminal convictions of two former advisers and on caution ahead of U.S.-China trade talks and the Federal Reserve’s minutes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 2.77 points, or 0.01 percent, at the open to 25,825.06.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.97 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,860.99. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.13 points, or 0.19 percent, to 7,844.04 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.