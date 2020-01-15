Market News
January 15, 2020 / 6:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares gains after U.S., China sign Phase 1 trade deal

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks came off their session highs on Wednesday after the United States and China signed a long-awaited Phase 1 trade deal that will roll back some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of U.S. goods and services.

At 1:11 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 91.81 points, or 0.32%, at 29,031.48, the S&P 500 was up 5.60 points, or 0.17%, at 3,288.75. The Nasdaq Composite was up 18.66 points, or 0.20%, at 9,269.99. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below