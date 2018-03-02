US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares losses from tariff threat

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended another turbulent week on an upbeat note Friday, but major indexes posted losses for the week as U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to impose import tariffs on steel and aluminum rattled investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 70.92 points, or 0.29 percent, to 24,538.06, the S&P 500 gained 13.58 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,691.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 77.31 points, or 1.08 percent, to 7,257.87. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by James Dalgleish)