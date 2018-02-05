FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 9:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St plunges as stocks selloff continues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks plunged in highly volatile trading on Monday, with the Dow industrials falling nearly 1,600 points at its lows - the biggest intraday point drop in history - as a long-awaited pullback from record highs deepened.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,175.21 points, or 4.6 percent, to 24,345.75, the S&P 500 lost 113.17 points, or 4.10 percent, to 2,648.96 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 273.42 points, or 3.78 percent, to 6,967.53. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

