US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies after shaking off trade fears

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s three major indexes staged a big comeback to close higher on Wednesday as investors turned their focus towards earnings and away from a trade conflict between the United States and China that wreaked havoc early in the session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 230.66 points, or 0.96 percent, to 24,264.02, the S&P 500 gained 30.23 points, or 1.16 percent, to 2,644.68 and the Nasdaq Composite added 100.83 points, or 1.45 percent, to 7,042.11. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by James Dalgleish)