NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s major indexes rose on Wednesday as technology stocks soared and reports indicated that U.S. President Donald Trump had secured concessions from the European Union on trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 172.64 points, or 0.68 percent, to 25,414.58, the S&P 500 gained 25.66 points, or 0.91 percent, to 2,846.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 91.47 points, or 1.17 percent, to 7,932.24. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Susan Thomas)