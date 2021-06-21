Wall St rebounds after Fed-induced pullback

FILE PHOTO: People are seen on Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Monday as financials and energy stocks rebounded after hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve last week pushed the blue-chip Dow and the benchmark S&P 500 to their biggest weekly fall in months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 21.99 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 33,312.07. The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.95 points, or 0.17%, at 4,173.40, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 17.05 points, or 0.12%, to 14,047.42 at the opening bell.