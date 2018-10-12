FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2018 / 8:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rebounds from sell-off as tech soars

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street indexes snapped a losing streak on Friday and technology stocks came roaring back after a week of blistering losses as investors looked for bargains ahead of earnings season even as worries about U.S.-China trade tensions lingered.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 287.16 points, or 1.15 percent, to 25,339.99, the S&P 500 gained 38.71 points, or 1.42 percent, to 2,767.08 and the Nasdaq Composite added 167.83 points, or 2.29 percent, to 7,496.89. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

