July 31, 2018 / 8:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rebounds, led by industrials; S&P has best month since Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rebounded on Tuesday, led by gains in industrial shares following reports of renewed trade negotiations between the United States and China.

The Dow and S&P 500 posted their biggest monthly percentage gains since January.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 108.36 points, or 0.43 percent, to 25,415.19, the S&P 500 gained 13.67 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,816.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 41.79 points, or 0.55 percent, to 7,671.79. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Chris Reese)

