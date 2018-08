NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rebounded and the Dow posted its biggest percentage gain in over four months on Thursday, as a series of positive earnings and waning trade jitters buoyed investor confidence.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 396.32 points, or 1.58 percent, to 25,558.73, the S&P 500 gained 22.32 points, or 0.79 percent, to 2,840.69 and the Nasdaq Composite added 32.41 points, or 0.42 percent, to 7,806.52. (Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by James Dalgleish)