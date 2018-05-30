FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 8:07 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rebounds; worries over Italy ease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow registering their biggest daily percentage gains since May 4, as signs emerged of an easing of political turmoil in Italy and a surge in oil prices boosted energy stocks.

Based on the latest available data, The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 306.47 points, or 1.26 percent, to 24,667.92, the S&P 500 gained 34.16 points, or 1.27 percent, to 2,724.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 65.86 points, or 0.89 percent, to 7,462.45. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by James Dalgleish)

