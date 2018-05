NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street climbed on Monday, boosted by Apple’s sixth straight day of gains and by a surge in oil prices to their highest levels since 2014.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.67 points, or 0.39 percent, to 24,357.18, the S&P 500 gained 9.18 points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,672.6 and the Nasdaq Composite added 55.60 points, or 0.77 percent, to 7,265.21. (Reporting by Noel Randewich Editing by James Dalgleish)