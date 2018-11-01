Market News
November 1, 2018 / 8:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises as Trump touts progress on China trade talks

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose for a third straight session on Thursday as President Donald Trump said trade talks with China were “moving along nicely,” reviving hopes that the two countries can resolve their trade dispute.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 265.05 points, or 1.06 percent, to 25,380.81, the S&P 500 gained 28.6 points, or 1.05 percent, to 2,740.34 and the Nasdaq Composite added 128.16 points, or 1.75 percent, to 7,434.06. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
