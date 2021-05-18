Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises at open after Walmart, Home Depot results beat

May 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened slightly higher on Tuesday after better-than-expected results from Walmart and Home Depot underscored strength in consumer demand against the backdrop of rising prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23.4 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 34351.18. The S&P 500 rose 2.6 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 4165.94, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 37.8 points, or 0.28%, to 13416.896 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

