Market News
March 30, 2020 / 1:38 PM / in an hour

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises at open as investors weigh stimulus against shutdown

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as President Donald Trump followed last week’s massive fiscal stimulus by extending his stay-at-home guidelines, leaving investors guessing at their economic impact.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 41.44 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 21,678.22.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 17.51 points, or 0.69%, at 2,558.98. The Nasdaq Composite gained 81.08 points, or 1.08%, to 7,583.46 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below