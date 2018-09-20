FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 8:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises, Dow hits new high

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record closing high on Thursday, the last of Wall Street’s major indexes to fully regain ground after a correction that began in January.

Tech stocks led all three major U.S. indexes higher in a broad-based rally as trade worries subsided. The S&P 500 also hit a new closing high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 251.22 points, or 0.95 percent, to 26,656.98, the S&P 500 gained 22.81 points, or 0.78 percent, to 2,930.76 and the Nasdaq Composite added 78.19 points, or 0.98 percent, to 8,028.23. (Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by James Dalgleish)

