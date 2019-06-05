Market News
June 5, 2019 / 8:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises, helped by rate cut hopes, trade optimism

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s major indexes rose on Wednesday as investors bet on a Federal Reserve interest rate cut after weak private sector jobs data and on optimism the United States and Mexico would reach a agreement and avoid U.S. tariffs on Mexican goods.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 207.19 points, or 0.82%, to 25,539.37, the S&P 500 gained 22.86 points, or 0.82%, to 2,826.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 48.36 points, or 0.64%, to 7,575.48. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew Editing by Phil Berlowitz )

