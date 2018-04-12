FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 8:14 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises on earnings hopes, easing Syria jitters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday as investors anticipated a strong earnings season and as U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion that a military strike on Syria may not be imminent eased geopolitical worries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 293.29 points, or 1.21 percent, to 24,482.74, the S&P 500 gained 21.82 points, or 0.83 percent, to 2,664.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 71.22 points, or 1.01 percent, to 7,140.25. (Reporting by April Joyner; editing by Diane Craft)

