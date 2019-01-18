US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises over 1 pct, posts 4th straight week of gains

NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday, helping Wall Street’s major indexes advance for a fourth consecutive week, as increased hopes that the United States and China would resolve their trade dispute lifted shares across sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 342.69 points, or 1.41 percent, to 24,712.79, the S&P 500 gained 35.33 points, or 1.34 percent, to 2,671.29, and the Nasdaq Composite added 72.77 points, or 1.03 percent, to 7,157.23. (Reporting by April Joyner Editing by Leslie Adler)