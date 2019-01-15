US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises with help from Netflix and China

Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as technology and internet stocks gained on Netflix Inc’s plans to raise fees for U.S. subscribers and hopes of more stimulus for China’s slowing economy fostered a risk-on mood among investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 155.75 points, or 0.65 percent, to 24,065.59, the S&P 500 gained 27.68 points, or 1.07 percent, to 2,610.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 117.92 points, or 1.71 percent, to 7,023.83. (Reporting by April Joyner Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)