Market News
January 15, 2019 / 9:07 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises with help from Netflix and China

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as technology and internet stocks gained on Netflix Inc’s plans to raise fees for U.S. subscribers and hopes of more stimulus for China’s slowing economy fostered a risk-on mood among investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 155.75 points, or 0.65 percent, to 24,065.59, the S&P 500 gained 27.68 points, or 1.07 percent, to 2,610.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 117.92 points, or 1.71 percent, to 7,023.83. (Reporting by April Joyner Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

