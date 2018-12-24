Market News
December 24, 2018 / 6:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St selloff worsens on Mnuchin move, D.C. drama

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 24 (Reuters) - A steep sell-off in U.S. stocks worsened in a pre-holiday shortened session on Monday, as a move by the U.S. Treasury secretary to convene a crisis group and other political developments rattled investors and pushed the S&P 500 to the brink of a bear market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 653.1 points, or 2.91 percent, to 21,792.27, the S&P 500 lost 65.32 points, or 2.70 percent, to 2,351.3 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 140.08 points, or 2.21 percent, to 6,192.92. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

