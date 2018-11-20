Market News
November 20, 2018 / 9:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St sells off again as retail, energy struggle

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks sold off for a second day on Tuesday as energy shares dropped with oil prices and retailers including Target and Kohl’s tumbled after weak earnings and forecasts, fueling worries about economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 551.8 points, or 2.21 percent, to 24,465.64, the S&P 500 lost 48.84 points, or 1.82 percent, to 2,641.89 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 119.65 points, or 1.7 percent, to 6,908.82. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
