February 8, 2018 / 9:08 PM / in 10 hours

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St. sinks further in volatile trading as bond yields rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks plunged anew on Thursday in another trading session with big swings, as equities remained in a tug-of-war with bond yields, volatility remained high, and investors saw no relief ahead in finding the bottom of the market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,032.89 points, or 4.15 percent, to 23,860.46, the S&P 500 lost 100.58 points, or 3.75 percent, to 2,581.08 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 274.83 points, or 3.9 percent, to 6,777.16. (Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by James Dalgleish)

