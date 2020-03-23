US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides as Fed boost fails to assuage virus worries

March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as a brief spurt of optimism from an aggressive credit boost by the Federal Reserve was overshadowed by the still rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 145.62 points, or 0.76%, at the open to 19,028.36. The S&P 500 opened lower by 14.21 points, or 0.62%, at 2,290.71. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.23 points, or 0.47%, to 6,847.28 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)