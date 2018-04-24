FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 8:07 PM / in 2 hours

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides as high bond yields fan cost worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slid on Tuesday as 10-year Treasury yields hit 3 percent for the first time in four years, stoking concerns over higher borrowing rates for companies already facing rising costs, and as quarterly results failed to deliver positive outlooks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 423.32 points, or 1.73 percent, to 24,025.37, the S&P 500 lost 35.74 points, or 1.34 percent, to 2,634.55 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 121.25 points, or 1.7 percent, to 7,007.35. (Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by Chris Reese)

