FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 20, 2018 / 8:09 PM / in 2 hours

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides as tech stumbles, Treasury yields climb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s three major indexes declined on Friday, as investors worried about a jump in U.S. bond yields and technology stocks led the decline on nerves about upcoming earnings reports and iPhone demand.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 202.09 points, or 0.82 percent, to 24,462.8, the S&P 500 lost 22.98 points, or 0.85 percent, to 2,670.15 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 91.93 points, or 1.27 percent, to 7,146.13. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.