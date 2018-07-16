FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 8:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides, tumbling oil prices weigh on energy stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks mostly edged lower on Monday following a drop in oil prices that weighed on energy shares and offset a jump in financials as Bank of America’s results reinforced expectations of a strong U.S. earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 44.95 points, or 0.18 percent, to 25,064.36, the S&P 500 lost 2.87 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,798.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.26 points, or 0.26 percent, to 7,805.72. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by James Dalgleish)

