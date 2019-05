NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks eased further from recent record highs on Thursday as energy shares dropped with oil and investors digested comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell from the previous day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 121.94 points, or 0.46%, to 26,308.2, the S&P 500 lost 6.19 points, or 0.21%, to 2,917.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.87 points, or 0.16%, to 8,036.77. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jonathan Oatis)