US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips as Trump raises possibility of delaying elections

July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday as President Donald Trump raised the possibility of delaying the nation’s November presidential election despite its date being enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 172.15 points, or 0.65%, at the open to 26,367.42. The S&P 500 opened lower by 26.68 points, or 0.82%, at 3,231.76, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 92.82 points, or 0.88%, to 10,450.12 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)