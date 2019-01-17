US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open after Morgan Stanley results

Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dipped at open on Thursday, retreating from one-month highs, hit by losses in financial stocks after Morgan Stanley’s weak results and energy shares hurt by a drop in oil prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60.07 points, or 0.25 percent, at the open to 24,147.09.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.82 points, or 0.26 percent, at 2,609.28. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.56 points, or 0.35 percent, to 7,010.13 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)