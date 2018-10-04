US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open as bond yields climb

Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, in a broad-based decline, after robust economic data and optimistic views from the Federal Reserve pushed government bond yields to multi-year highs, while curbing the appetite for stocks globally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 44.31 points, or 0.17 percent, at the open to 26,784.08.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.16 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,919.35. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.75 points, or 0.40 percent, to 7,993.33 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)