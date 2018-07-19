FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 1:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open as trade tensions weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday on declines in financial and industrial stocks and renewed trade tensions on news that the European Union may retaliate if the United States slaps tariffs on EU cars.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60.14 points, or 0.24 percent, at the open to 25,139.15.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.25 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,809.37. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.64 points, or 0.31 percent, to 7,829.80 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

