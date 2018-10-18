FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
October 18, 2018 / 1:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open on hawkish Fed, weak industrial earnings

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as some industrials reported disappointing results, while the Federal Reserve’s minutes showed officials broadly agreed on raising interest rates further, fanning concerns that contributed to last week’s sharp selloff.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 61.12 points, or 0.24 percent, at the open to 25,645.56.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.21 points, or 0.26 percent, at 2,802.00. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.23 points, or 0.34 percent, to 7,616.47 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.