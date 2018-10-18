US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open on hawkish Fed, weak industrial earnings

Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as some industrials reported disappointing results, while the Federal Reserve’s minutes showed officials broadly agreed on raising interest rates further, fanning concerns that contributed to last week’s sharp selloff.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 61.12 points, or 0.24 percent, at the open to 25,645.56.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.21 points, or 0.26 percent, at 2,802.00. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.23 points, or 0.34 percent, to 7,616.47 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)