US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips from record highs at open after jobs report

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street slipped from record highs at the open on Friday as investors assessed the U.S. employment report for January that showed acceleration in jobs growth but included a downward revision to some previous numbers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 92.85 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 29,286.92.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.24 points, or 0.31%, at 3,335.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 45.51 points, or 0.48%, to 9,526.64 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)